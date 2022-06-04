1 of 13
It was a night full of stars in Abu Dhabi, when the IIFA Rocks 2022 awards took place at the Etihad Arena. Bollywood stars turned up in dramatic gowns and sharp tuxedos at the IIFA Green Carpet. They brought their fashion games with them. Here are our top ten looks for the night held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Who said pink can’t be carried off with elan by men? Tiger Shroff looked sharp in a pink formal blazer and matching pants. He also wore matching glasses.
Not very many people can carry off a predominantly brown look, but actor Shahid Kapoor proved he can at this event. He used texture and design to add elegance to the look on Friday. Kappor, who will be performing a tribute to the late Indian legend Bappi Lahiri on Saturday, said recently that he is really looking forward to stepping onto that stage.
Actor Nora Fatehi embraced her inner diva, wearing a body con cut-out shimmery blue gown. From her bold red lips to her accessories, the Canadian-Moroccan star -- who has taken over Bollywood by storm thanks to her dancing skills -- was one of our favorites of the night.
Ananya Panday looked regal in her baby blue Grecian gown designed by Marchesa. Speaking to Gulf News, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ star said that her debut performance at IIFA is a dream come true and that she had been rehearsing hard.
The actor later turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock in a little black dress with a ruffled train and high slits. Her father, Bollywood actor Chunkey Pandey, was seen cheering from the sidelines.
‘Atrangi Re’ actress Sara Ali Khan looked incredibly chic and glamourous in her off-shoulder strapless black dress that nipped the waist in corset-style. The dramatic train was a bonus.
Jacqueline Fernandez sparkled in a metallic number, complemented with minimal make-up and accessories. What really jazzed up the outfit was her choice of footwear - embellished clear pumps with insane high heels.
Arguably one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples, Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh were dressed to the nines on the green carpet. While she wore a 3D scalloped lavender dress, channeling a blooming flower, Ritesh wore a white bandhgala, or band collared jacket, with accents and a matching pair of flowy pants.
Styled by Ziad Germanos, Lebanese designer and singer Zahrah S Khan was elegant in blue. She chose to go with a designer from the Middle East since she was in Abu Dhabi.
Manish Paul, Indian TV actor, model, actor and comedian, decided monochrome was the way to go. The while blazer had black detailing that tied the dapper look together.
Former beauty queen Lara Dutta cut a fashionable figure in a rose-gold glittering gown by Dolly J, a Delhi-based designer.
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar was a lady in red at the Abu Dhabi event. We loved her hair in long curls and the strapless glittering detail. She shimmered as she walked in.
