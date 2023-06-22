1 of 10
Wondering how stars in their 70s remain healthy and toned? The answer lies in being relentlessly disciplined, says actor Arnold Schwarzenegger who spends at least an hour in the gym every day. Here’s a look at other actors who also believe in the same fitness mantra - and their top tips on remaining fit.
Image Credit: insta/schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, has a fitness mantra. In an interview with CNN, he said: "I bicycle down, giving me a nice warm-up of about half an hour, then I work out for another half an hour or 45 minutes. I try to come to the gym every day, which ends up being around 320 days a year.”
Image Credit: insta/schwarzenegger
Sylvester Stallone, 76, may have moved away from his action-star glory days of the 1980s, but he remains incredibly fit. Sharing glimpses of his workout routines on Instagram, he incorporates exercises like dumbbell presses, boxing, pilates, and the "Headbanger" pull-up.
Image Credit: insta/ officialslystallone
Bollywood director, producer, and actor Rakesh Roshan, 71, has always showcased his passion for fitness by regularly sharing workout videos on Instagram. His dedication to staying in shape inspires many. The father to Hrithik Roshan clearly proves that he set a great example for his son and family too.
Image Credit: insta/rakesh_roshan9
Helen Mirren, 77, maintains her flawless appearance with the Royal Canadian Air Force 12-minute exercise plan. Developed in the 1950s, this routine combines 10 basic exercises for a comprehensive body workout. "It is the exercise I have done off and on my whole life. It just very gently gets you fit," Helen shares with HELLO! magazine.
Image Credit: insta/helenmirren
Indian actor Mammootty, 71, is a portrait of eternal health and fitness. He avoids carbohydrates and is strict about what’s on his plate. He also heads to the gym regularly.
Image Credit: insta/mammootty
Diane Keaton, 77, credits her youthful appearance to being the best person she can be. The accomplished actress follows a vegetarian diet, and practices fast-paced walking on the treadmill to break a sweat.
Image Credit: insta/diane_keaton
Meryl Streep, 74, knows a thing or two about being on top of her fitness game. In earlier interviews, she has spoken about swimming as many as 55 laps a day to keep fit. She also believes in having a balanced lifestyle.
Image Credit: insta/ merylstreep
Susan Sarandon, 76, focuses on eating healthily, engaging in ping-pong, maintaining a toxic-free environment, and staying active. She emphasises the importance of taking care of oneself and weeding out toxic influences. She also believes laughter is the best medicine.
Image Credit: AP
Robert De Niro, 79, defies age with his healthy lifestyle. The iconic actor trains with a personal trainer daily, practices boxing, and follows a nutritious diet.
Image Credit: AFP