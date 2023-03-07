1 of 9
Holi is here and there is no denying that the festival of colours is immensely popular in India. Bollywood, too, shares India's love on the occasion and celebrities like to light up the occasion with zeal and enthusiasm. We takes a look at some of leading Bollywood stars who revel in the festive spirit during Holi. Here is a look at the pictures that they posted on social media.
Image Credit: insta/ lokhandeankita
Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped soaked up photos with son Taimur and Jeh having a great time celebrating Holi on the terrace of their house.
Image Credit: insta/ kareenakapoorkhan
Her sister Karisma Kapoor is also having a blast . The actress posted a photos on Instagram of how her playing Holi stared and how it is going. 'How it started and how it’s going 🌈 Happy Holi ❤️'.
Image Credit: insta/ therealkarismakapoor
Celebrating their first Holi together, the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a joint post which had a series of Haldi pictures in which the duo was all smiles and dressed in peach-orange outfits. "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours."
Image Credit: insta/kiaraaliaadvani
Salman Khan who is busy shooting for his next film 'Tiger 3' posted a picture in a casual outfit chilling at his farmhouse. 'Bhaijaan' of Bollywood took to his Instagram to wish his fans ‘Wishing ev1 a very Happy Holi …’.
Image Credit: insta/ beingsalmankhan
Ananya Panday shared a photo of herself sporting a colorful look from her upcoming film "Dream Girl 2" in a yellow salwaar kameez. बुरा ना मानो होली है !! 💕 ( Dont mind it’s Holi)
Image Credit: insta/ananyapanday
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain posted a vibrant set of pictures from their Holi celebrations dressed in matching yellow ethnic outfits. The candid shot shows Ankita holding a platter of coloured powders with Vicky Jain sporting the same shade of vibrant yellow on his cheek.
Image Credit: insta/ lokhandeankita
For Holi, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma paid tribute to her spiritual 'guru' Neem Karoli Baba. The star, along with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, frequents Baba Neem Karoli’s ashrams across the country. Most recently, the family visited the Nainital 'ashram' for meditation. Anushka also shared pictures from a recent spiritual visit.
Image Credit: insta/ anushkasharma
Thousands of fans cheered at Kartik Aaryan as he celebrated Holi at an event in America.
Image Credit: insta/ kartikaaryan