1 of 10
Relationships are tough and celebrity relationships are even tougher to survive. Barely six months into 2023, these broken bonds prove that it’s not easy to keep the romance alive for long. Here’s a look at talents who had to endure break-ups this half of the year … Above: Taylor Swift.
Image Credit: insta/taylorswift
2 of 10
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: A surprising split after six years. In a shocking turn of events, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have ended their six-year relationship. Both parties claim that the breakup was amicable and that their love had simply run its course. Swift's devoted fan base, known as Swifties, was left in disbelief by the news. Soon after, she found another shoulder to lean on.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 10
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: A short-lived romance comes to an end. Pop sensation Taylor Swift and The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, have reportedly called it quits after a whirlwind romance. Despite their initial connection as music stars, sources confirm that their relationship was casual. The breakup follows controversies surrounding Healy's offensive remarks on a podcast, leaving fans wondering if Swift will channel her feelings into a future song.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Elle Fanning and Max Minghella: 'The Great' actress confirms single status after over four years together. Elle Fanning and 'The Handmaid's Tale' star Max Minghella have decided to part ways. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Fanning confirmed her single status, marking the end of their relationship. The talented couple garnered attention for their on-screen success and chemistry.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
5 of 10
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford: Young stars part ways. Singer Billie Eilish and musician Jesse Rutherford have ended their relationship after less than a year of dating. Eilish's representative clarified that the split was amicable, and the pair remain good friends. The breakup dispels rumours of infidelity and confirms that both artists are currently single.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
6 of 10
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards: A.E.'s romantic connections stir headlines. In an unexpected twist, rapper Alexander Edwards, who previously dated Amber Rose, ended his relationship with iconic singer Cher. The couple, who made their romance public in November 2022, sparked engagement rumours but ultimately called it quits in mid-April. Sources close to the duo describe the split as amicable. Their wide age gap was discussed deeply at the time of their dating, making you wonder if that was one of the reasons why their relationship cracked.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
7 of 10
Halsey and Alev Aydin: Halsey seeks custody after split. Singer Halsey and film producer Alev Aydin have reportedly parted ways after three years together. The couple, who share a one-year-old son named Ender, intends to co-parent despite Halsey seeking full physical custody in court documents. Insiders suggest that the breakup was conflict-free, focusing on the well-being of their child.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch: Eight months of dating later, Camila Cabello broke up with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. Austin made the break-up public by announcing it to his subscribers on his dating app.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
9 of 10
Emma Watson and Brandon Green: This could be Hollywood’s best-kept secret. Nobody even knew they were together, but Daily Mail reports that Emma and Brandon reportedly broke up around Christmas after 18 months of dating.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
10 of 10
Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko: Shannen Doherty may not have wanted this divorce, but sadly her bond with Kurt couldn’t survive. According to her rep, in a statement to People magazine, said: "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted.” They were married for 11 years.
Image Credit: Shutterstock