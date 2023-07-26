1 of 7
Kevin Spacey, the celebrated Hollywood actor who turned 64 on Wednesday, has more reasons to celebrate. A London jury found the Oscar-winning actor not guilty on nine charges of sexual assault. [Above: The actor Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court in London.]
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 7
Facing charges of aggressive assault, Spacey, who once served as the artistic director of London's Old Vic theater, maintained his innocence, claiming his accusers were either lying or misconstruing consensual encounters. [Above: Kevin Spacey and Kris Kristofferson.]
Image Credit: kevinspacey
3 of 7
Despite the current legal turmoil, Kevin Spacey's acting journey has been remarkable. His passion for the craft began on the stage, where he honed his skills and garnered acclaim, including a Tony Award for his role in ‘Lost in Yonkers’.
Image Credit: insta/ kevinspacey
4 of 7
Making a successful transition to film, Spacey achieved breakthrough recognition with his role in "The Usual Suspects," earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This marked the beginning of a string of memorable performances, including his captivating portrayal of Lester Burnham in "American Beauty," for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor.
Image Credit: IMDB
5 of 7
What sets the star apart as a true acting chameleon is his versatility and range. Effortlessly moving between dramatic roles in films like "Se7en" and "L.A. Confidential" and comedic performances in "The Ref" and "Horrible Bosses," Spacey has left an indelible mark on cinema.
Image Credit: insta/ kevinspacey
6 of 7
Spacey embraced television with equal success, particularly in the critically acclaimed series "House of Cards," where he brilliantly portrayed the cunning and manipulative politician, Frank Underwood. This role earned him numerous accolades, including Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards.
Image Credit: Netflix
7 of 7
While Kevin Spacey's career might have hit a rough patch owing to his legal troubles, there's no denying his exceptional talent and the mark he has left on the world of entertainment. From his early days on stage to his iconic roles in film and television, his journey has captivated audiences and showcased the brilliance of his acting prowess.
Image Credit: insta/kevinspacey