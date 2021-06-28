1 of 12
Actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor have welcomed their first child together, a surprise for the public as the pregnancy was never announced. News of the special arrival came from McGregor’s older children. “Welcome to the world little brother... congratulations to my Dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift,” wrote Clara McGregor, 25, on Instagram on June 28. McGregor’s second daughter Esther, 19, also posted about her little brother and shared his name with the world. “Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie,” she wrote. Here’s a look at other times stars surprised us with their pregnancy and birth news!
Cardi B and Offset: The rapper made the revelation that she’s expecting her second child in her trademark fun way. The Grammy-winner took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards to debut her baby bump during a live performance alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. Cardi B entered the stage at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, clad in a bedazzled sheer bodysuit and donning the bump, and revealed that the couple’s second baby is on the way. The rapper-actress later confirmed the news on Instagram.
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin: The actors, who are two of Hollywood’s biggest former child stars, welcomed a surprise baby in April. Their son Dakota Song Culkin, named after Culkin’s late sister, was born April 5 in Los Angeles. “Mother, Father and Baby are all healthy and happy,” read a statement from Culkin’s publicist. “Says the new parents, ‘We are overjoyed.’” Twitter was abuzz with astonished reactions to the celebrity couple’s baby news, as many were unaware they were a couple at all. According to People magazine, they have been together since 2017 after meeting on the set of the film ‘Changeland’.
Halsey: The singer gave fans some happy news with her announcement that she’s pregnant. She made a post on Instagram with a caption that read “Surprise!” and beautiful, glowing pictures of her and her baby bump. Part of why people might have been shocked comes from the fact that not many knew that she has been in a relationship with screenwriter-producer Alev Aydin for a while now.
Mindy Kaling: ‘The Office’ screenwriter and actress surprised people not once, but twice. In 2017 she announced that she was pregnant with her first child, without revealing who the father was. In December she gave birth to Katherine Swati Kaling, and since then the actress has made sure to keep her child’s face out of pictures on social media. Then in October 2020, Kaling made another revelation on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she gave birth to a baby boy named Spencer.
Beyonce: Queen Bey gave the public a double dose of news when she announced via Instagram that she was expecting twins. The ‘Formation’ singer and her rapper husband wrote in a statement in 2017: “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two.” The news accompanied a photo of Beyonce showing a baby bump kneeling in front of a backdrop of flowers. The news triggered half a million tweets in 45 minutes, according to Twitter. She gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter in June 2017.
Nicki Minaj: In July 2020, rapper Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce that she was heavily pregnant with her first child. The star shared multiple pictures from an elaborate photo shoot where she is seen cradling her baby bump. It’s her first child with childhood friend Kenneth Petty, whom she got married to in 2019. Minaj has not revealed the name of her son, but has referred to him by the nickname Papa Bear.
Emma Roberts: Weeks after rumours spread that she had given birth to her and actor Garrett Hedlund’s first child, the actress confirmed her happy news and shared the first public picture of the newborn and his name. “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself with the bundled up baby, both in matching orange tones. The 29-year-old actress first announced her pregnancy in August 2020 — also with a post on Instagram. “Me...and my two favorite guys,” she wrote, referring to her baby bump in the image and Hedlund.
Jessica Biel: Singer Justin Timberlake revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that wife Jessica Biel gave birth last year to a quarantine baby, their second child — a boy named Phineas. “He’s awesome and he’s so cute ... and nobody’s sleeping,” Timberlake said during the video interview. “We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.” There were rumours in July 2020 said the ‘Illusionist’ actress had given birth, but the couple hadn’t made any announcements until recently. It was reported that Biel and Timberlake kept the pregnancy and birth a secret from the public and had been staying at their home in Montana since March 25 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rooney Mara: This secret birth was announced not by the actress or her partner, actor Joaquin Phoenix, but by Russian director Victor Kossakovsky. “He just got baby, by the way, beautiful son called ‘River’,” said Kossakovsky, as he responded to a question about Joaquin joining his animal rights documentary ‘Gunda’ as an executive producer. The couple, who have been together since 2016 and are very private, seem to have named the baby after Phoenix’s late brother River. Mara and Phoenix later made a reference to being new parents while talking about the plight of migrant children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.
Ed Sheeran: The singer-songwriter and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl in 2020. The couple made no announcements about the pregnancy and announced the birth with a post on Instagram. Sheeran, who had been on a social media hiatus, shared a picture of baby socks on a multicoloured blanket. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” the singer wrote. “Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”
Kylie Jenner: In 2018, the young reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner broke her social media silence to announce that she had delivered a daughter with her then boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The star was 20 at the time and kept her pregnancy out of the public eye. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion. So I chose to do it this way for my little life, and our happiness,” she said in a statement on Twitter. Jenner released an emotional video titled ‘To Our Daughter’ to go along with the announcement.
