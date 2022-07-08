1 of 18
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (English): Thor is back but he’s facing an internal battle — one to find peace within. However, a new villain — Gorr the God Butcher — has entered the scene and Thor requires the help of Mighty Thor, Valkyrie and others.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 18
‘Bahebek’ (Arabic): Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny stars as Ali, a self-made businessman, who is torn between the woman he’s about to marry and his old love who find her way back into his life.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 18
‘Hot Seat’ (English): Mel Gibson, Sam Asghari (yes, Britney Spears’ hubby) and more star in this action flick about an ex-hacker who is forced to break into banking institutions while a bomb ticks under his chair. The police have to figure out a way to get him off the hot seat.
Image Credit:
4 of 18
‘Around The World in 80 Days’ (English): This cute animated film is about scholarly marmoset Passepartout who goes on a wild adventure with greedy frog Phileas, who takes on a bet to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days and earn 10 million clams.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 18
‘Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Little Star Wars 2021’ (Japanese): Come along for this animated epic space opera that is a remake of the 1985 film of the same name. It follows the story of Nobita, who meets a tiny humanoid alien called Papi.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 18
‘Dashcam’ (English): Are you up for a few scares? This horror flick is about two friends embark on a road trip and livestream through their phones and dash cam how things go terrifyingly wrong.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 18
‘Secret of the Cave’ (Arabic): The events of this magical animated movie take place in mythical and exotic worlds, intersecting the past with the present and reality with imagination in a charming journey.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 18
‘Yenni Thuniga’ (Tamil): A diamond heist planned by Madhan and his gang goes wrong and he’s under pressure to deliver the loot. However, things take a turn for the worse when Kathir tracks the gang down because his fiance died in the heist and he’s is out for revenge.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 18
‘Quaid-E-Azam Zindabad’ (Urdu): Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa star in this movie that touches upon the topic of corruption. Khan plays an activist while Mustafa stars as a morally grey cop.
Image Credit:
10 of 18
‘Chiso Maanchhe’ (Nepali): A young woman from a village called Bajura travels to Kathmandu to collect the body of her deceased husband. This emotional movie chronicles her journey and her relationship with the driver of the vehicle transporting them.
Image Credit: Supplied
11 of 18
‘Kaduva’ (Malayalam): Malayalam superstar Prithviraj plays a wealthy rubber estate plantation owner who lets his ego clash with a high-ranking official Joseph Chandy in his town (Vivek Oberoi) snowball into a huge war of wills. Directed by Shaji Khailas, expect a mass entertainer in this one filled with bombastic dialogues.
Image Credit:
12 of 18
‘London Nahi Jaunga’ (Urdu): Starring Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, this romantic comedy dwells on London-bred Sara who stumbles upon her mother’s diary and heads to Pakistan to know more about her past. She falls in love with her cousin Chaudary Jameel, but will he follow her back to London is the big question.
Image Credit:
13 of 18
‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha’ (Hindi): Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal returns for the second instalment this Eid. He returns as the strapping Sameer whose life is disrupted when his child is kidnapped by his landlady’s henchmen. His thirst for vendetta will see him slay his enemies.
Image Credit: YouTube
14 of 18
‘Sohreya Da Pind Aagaya’ (Punjabi): Are you in the mood for a feel-good romantic comedy? Hit up ‘Sohreya Da Pind Aagaya’, a witty tale that revolves around a newly wedded couple and how marriage isn’t always easy to maintain. The film features Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta in the lead.
Image Credit: Supplied
15 of 18
‘Happy Birthday’ (Telugu): Directed by Ritesh Rana, ‘Happy Birthday’ is right up your street if you are in the mood for some good comedy. Starring Lavanya Tripati and Naresh Agastya, this Telugu feature will set the ball rolling for a festive Eid.
Image Credit: Supplied
16 of 18
‘Pantharand’ (Malayalam): Are you in the mood for a gritty and gangster Malayalam film? Check out director Leo Thaddeus’ new film ‘Panthrand’ starring Shine Tom Chacko and Vinayakan as siblings belonging to a gang. One of the siblings decides to leave the life of crime and grime triggering massive ego tussles in his family.
Image Credit:
17 of 18
‘White Elephant’ (English): Gabriel Tancredi, an ex-Marine turned mob enforcer, is on a mission to take care of two cops who witness an assassination attempt. The story takes you into the world of morally bankrupt crime lords and rival gangs who won’t stop at anything to complete their tasks at hand. Starring Lorenzo Antonucci and Lincoln Brown, this one is high on action and thrills.
Image Credit: Supplied
18 of 18
‘Shareek 2’ (Punjabi): Starring Jimmy Shergill, Dev Kharoud, and Sharan Kaur, this film chronicles the feud between two estranged step brothers and their land battles.
Image Credit: Supplied