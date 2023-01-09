1 of 6
Blake Lively, who is expecting her fourth child with husband and actor Ryan Reynolds, has shared some quirky, hilarious maternity style tips. On Sunday, Blake posted an image of revealing her baby bump. "When the back of your skirt won't zip and the front of your dress won't button, wear both..Who says two wrongs don't make a right??" Blake wrote alongside the image. In the image, Blake is seen sporting a black dress with white polka dots, layered over a black skirt, each serving a necessary function. With a smile on her face and a necklace of pearls to complete the ensemble, Blake looks adorable.
Image Credit: insta/ blakelively
2 of 6
Priyank Chopra made sure that India’s official entry to this year’s Oscars generated buzz. She hosted a special screening at her bestie Isha Ambani’s palatial home in LA. “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em ❤️🙏🏽💪🏽 P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) - a regional language movie (Gujurati) which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves a 9 year old’s @iambhavinrabari fascination with Cinema. P.P.S. Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening!”, said Chopra on her social media account. Her Hollywood friends Kal Penn was also a part of the party.
Image Credit: insta/ priyankachopra
3 of 6
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently enjoying parenthood, were recently spotted watching a football match and supporting the Mumbai FC in India. Kapoor is a huge football fan and co-owns Mumbai FC. During the match, the two were seen holding hands and discussing the game from the stands. After the match, the two walked on to the field and clicked pictures with the fans and paparazzi.
Image Credit: IANS
4 of 6
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest dance video on TikTok has amassed over three million views within hours. The Oscar winner has been spending time in Miami, and was seen showing off some of his dance moves. The 48-year-old Titanic star was recently spotted with models Rebecca Donaldson and Lilia Weddell at a party in the city during the New Year.
Image Credit:
5 of 6
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for his new Saudi Arabian club Al Nasser, but his fans are continuously getting updates about his move, which also helped in increasing the club’s Instagram followers. "Make Every Workout Count": wrote the star on his Instagram. Be it his update on trainer or details about his life with his partner and children. Cristian Ronaldo has been constantly in the news.
Image Credit: insta/ cristiano
6 of 6
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was pictured walking on the beach with daughter Vamika: Trust the celebrity couple to give us relationship goals. The two were seen with their daughter Vamika on the beach and seemed incredibly happy to be in each other’s company. The pictures show them blissful.
Image Credit: twitter / @imVkohli