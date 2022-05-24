1 of 10
Star power extending from Hollywood to Bollywood is out in full force at this year’s 75th Cannes Film Festival, making us almost forget how muted the same celebrations were last year owing to the pandemic. Currently, Cannes is the playground of talents from around the world.
Image Credit: AP
‘Gehrraiyaan’ actress Deepika Padukone added to the star wattage with her drop-dead gorgeous gowns exuding charm and panache.
Image Credit: AP
TV star Hina Khan is on a weeklong trip to Cannes, attending the 75th edition of the film festival, and is sizzling both on and off the red carpet. In her latest picture, dressed in an ice blue outfit from the shelves of Skytten Couture and drop earrings by Tuula Jewelry, Hina wrote: "A very good morning from the French Riviera." She added the hashtags #cannes2022, #cannesfilmfestival and #frenchriviera.
Image Credit: Insta/realhinakhan
This is Hina Khan's second outing at the prestigious event. On Sunday the actress unveiled the poster of her upcoming film Country of Blind at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes. Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, she wrote a long note that read, "It's not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story. As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. First look of our creative leap of faith 'Country of Blind' was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion."
Image Credit: Insta/ realhinakhan
Hollywood icons like Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise brought a generous dose of star sparkle to Cannes.
Image Credit: AP
According to a report in AP, onlookers screaming out ``Tom!'' ``Julia!'' and ``Viola!'' is a familiar sight at the French Riviera.
Image Credit: AP
Indian icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a Cannes film festival regular, also walked the red carpet this year in dramatic floral gowns.
Image Credit: AP
‘Rockstar’ actress Nargis Fakhri also turned heads at the gala. The was all all glitter and glam in a shimmery embellished gown on the red carpet.
Image Credit: iNSTA/nargisfakhri
Anne Hathaway looked at her absolute best on the red carpet in an Armani gown.
Image Credit: AP
The Bajirao Mastaani actor Aditi Rao Hydari, stepped out for her second red carpet appearance in another Sabyasachi outfit. From the looks of it, Cannes Film Festival – which has always been known for its stars, fashion, and film, are back with a bang.
Image Credit: Insta/aditiraohydari