BTS member V is all set for the Red Carpet as Celine ambassador. BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has announced his upcoming red carpet appearance. Taehyung took to Instagram to share photos of his official invite from renowned French fashion label Celine, which the K-pop star is associated with as a global ambassador. The "Sweet Night" singer is eagerly preparing to grace the red carpet for Celine's prestigious event.
Image Credit: insta/thv
Natalie Portman wore a sparkling strapless recreation of a late-1940s Christian Dior gown on Saturday. The actress saved her best look for the premiere of her film "May December", which stars Charles Melton, Julianne Moore, and Cory Michael Smith. She was attending the movie’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence wore a Christian Dior gown as she touched down at Cannes to promote her first ever documentary feature 'Bread and Roses', a harrowing and emotional look at the lives of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Supermodel Gigi Hadid dazzled at the 'Firebrand' premiere, donning a stunning figure-hugging strapless fishtail gown by Zac Posen. She complemented her look with exquisite Messika jewellery and completed the ensemble with elegant Jimmy Choo heels.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Indian socialite and businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder unique Schiaparelli gown on Day 5 of the event. She was spotted at the world premiere of ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’.
Image Credit: insta/natasha.poonawalla
Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian actress to win an Oscar too made an appearance in custom Balenciaga and Boucheron jewellery.
Image Credit: AFP
Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu poses during a photocall for the film "Ran Dong" at Cannes.
Image Credit: AFP