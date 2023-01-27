1 of 6
Dressed in a beautiful palette of pastels, Masaba Gupta, daughter of actor Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketing legend Vivian Richards, shared pictures with the entire family following her initimate wedding with beau Satyadeep Misra. Out of the ordinary for the designer, her photos feature both her mum and dad, along with her step dad and Misra’s mother and sister.
The photos quickly went viral given that trio have been seen together infrequently since Masaba’s childhood. Masaba was born in the 80s amid a media frenzy because her mum was unmarried at the time, and was in a relationship with the celebrated Caribbean cricketer. Later on , Neena went on to marry Vivek Mehra.
According to reports, the House of Masaba designer married Misra in a court wedding on Friday morning. The couple announced their marriage on Instagram. Masaba shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning''. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"
Masaba opted for a House of Masaba creation and was dressed in a lilac pink raw-silk lehenga with gold embroidery and a lime green dupatta with a wallflower print on it. Misra on the other hand donned a traditional light pink kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. The rest of the family are also dressed in coordinating shades of pink and yellow.
This is a second marriage for both Gupta and Misra. Masaba was married to producer Madhu Mantena, whom she divorced in 2019, while Misra was married to actress Aditi Rao from 2009-2013.
Masaba's brand is known for designs celebrating her Indo-Caribbean heritage, and her wedding pictures showed off their new designs.
