1 of 10
Harrison Ford will receive a special homage when his final outing as the whip-cracking archaeologist in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" gets its world premiere.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
Martin Scorsese will launch his epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" alongside stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
Michael Douglas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore team up for "May December" from celebrated indie director Todd Haynes, and Jude Law dons the crown of Henry VIII in "Firebrand".
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 10
The king of quirky, Wes Anderson, will premiere "Asteroid City" and bring a typically star-packed cast to the red carpet, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
5 of 10
The opening film is Johnny Depp's so-called comeback, "Jeanne du Barry", testing his French accent as King Louis XV.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
6 of 10
Depp will be joined by his daughter, Lily Rose, who stars in "The Idol", a TV series playing out of competition, produced by musician Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye. It had a tumultuous production with reports of major rewrites and reshoots.
Image Credit: INSTA/lilyrose_depp
7 of 10
It's a stronger year for women than normal, with a record seven female directors among the 21 competing for the Palme d'Or top prize. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will make her Cannes debut this year alongside 'Titanic' actress Kate Winslet to honour women in cinema.
Image Credit: insta /virat.kohli
8 of 10
Other familiar faces you are likely to spot in the crowd are Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai and Deepika Padukone. Above: Deepika Padukone.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
They will face a jury led by Ruben Ostlund, a two-time Palme-winner for "Triangle of Sadness" and "The Square".
Image Credit: shutterstock
10 of 10
Star of the moment and so-called "Internet Daddy" Pedro Pascal is also expected alongside Ethan Hawke for a "queer Western" short film by Spain's Pedro Almodovar.
Image Credit: AFP