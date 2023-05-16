1 of 10
Blackpink's Jennie Kim (above), Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, and Korean actress-singer Krystal are some of the big names to make their red carpet entry at this year's 'Festival de Cannes'. While the festival is known to celebrate cinema, it's the red carpet action that's closely followed. Stars all set to make their Cannes debut are expected to put their best foot forward in terms of fashion and creativity.
Image Credit: REUTERS
After the Met Gala, several Korean stars are expected to make their debut on the Cannes red carpet this week. Blackpink sensation Jennie Kim is set to make an appearance at the film festival.
Image Credit: insta/jennierubyjane
Sara Ali Khan shared the perfect glimpse of her French Riviera diary. The azure blue backdrop of the Mediterranean stole the spotlight in Khan's first Cannes post. The star will be next seen 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' romantic drama film with Vicky Kaushal.
Image Credit: insta/ saraalikhan95
Krystal, former member of K-pop group f(x), is yet another Korean debutant expected at Cannes this year. The star has appeared in several TV series.
Image Credit: insta/vousmevoyez
Mrunal Thakur is another name fans are looking forward to. She said: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes film festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."
Image Credit: insta/mrunalthakur
Indian actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her highly anticipated Cannes debut this year. Her presence will add an extra dose of glamour and prestige to the contingent.
Image Credit: insta/manushi_chhillar
Actress Sunny Leone, known for her sizzling song cameos in Bollywood, is set to make her much-awaited debut at Cannes. She graces the grand event with her latest film 'Kennedy', first collaboration with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap.
Image Credit: insta/ anuragkashyap10
Shannon K, daughter of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, will attend the festival for the first time. While her collaboration for the debut remains a mystery, she previously made her singing debut in 2018 with the artist Poo Bear in the song "A Long Time". Additionally, she collaborated with producer Kyle Townsend for the impactful track "Give Me Your Hand".
Image Credit: insta/shannonksinger
Esha Gupta announced on her Instagram account that she will be making her debut at this year’s festival. She wrote: "I am delighted to be here at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as a part of Indian government delegation. India is now on a global stage in the world of cinema and it is an honour to be representing my country to showcase the world its unique voice and perspective in the world of cinema."
Image Credit: insta/egupta
Actress Andrea Kevichusa, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Anek' starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will represent her native state Nagaland along with filmmaker Kivini Shohe in this year's 'Festival de Cannes'.
Image Credit: insta/ andreakevichusa