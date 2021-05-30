1 of 10
Jennifer Winget is well-known in the television industry for her acting skills and controversies. Over the years, the actress has garnered an army of fans with her performances on television. While she has been on a break from TV, her fans stayed updated on the star’s life through social media. As a fashionista, Winget regularly posts photos of her in various outfits and make-up.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
When Winget slapped Karan Singh Grover: Long before Grover married Bipasha Basu, he was Winget’s husband. Reports say Winget once slapped Grover on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye when she found out that he was cheating on her. It was claimed that the couple refused to speak to each other or shoot scenes together. They separated two years after their marriage in 2012.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
Winget wins the masses: The actress had her major debut in the iconic TV series ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, where she played Sneha, daughter to Prerna and Anurag Basu, who was eventually adopted by Bajaj.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
Career highs: TV shows ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Saraswatichandra’, and ‘Beyhadh’ are some of the high points in her career. Winget’s reputation in the television industry grew on the strength of some superb performances over the years and that helped build a large fan base.
Image Credit: insta/jenniferwinget1
Webbed wonder: In her recent project ‘Code M’, Winget portrayed an army lawyer Monica Mehra, who is called in to investigate the death of an army officer and two suspected militants in a shootout. Winget's acting in the female-led cast was praised by critics, and she received a nomination for the Filmfare OTT Awards for Best Actor Series: Drama.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
Beauty with brains: In 2018, Winget appeared in the Eastern Eye's Sexiest Asian Women List at the 13th position.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
Family ties: Winget was born to a Punjabi mother and a Maharashtrian Christian father. Because of her western first name, she is frequently mistaken for a non-Indian. Winget would have loved to be an air hostess if she wasn't an actress.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
Personal touches: Picky about her projects, Winget is the television town's fashionista. Unafraid to experiment with her appearance, Winget gives her characters on television a personal touch. She had a totally corporate style in Beyhadh at first, but that changed after her marriage when Winget began to incorporate more colours into her wardrobe. She looks stunning in anarkalis in Bepannaah, and the nose ring contributes to the show's ethnic feel.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
Internet sensation: The diva, who has over 10 million Instagram followers, frequently takes over the internet with her posts. Winget also impresses the fashion police with her sartorial choices.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1
A jewellery lover. Here are some jewellery inspirations from the TV actress. Winget is trending on Twitter, with fans sending her warm greetings.
Image Credit: Insta/jenniferwinget1