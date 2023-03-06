1 of 7
Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, the adorable daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, is well-known not only for her acting prowess but also for her sense of style. With her head-turner appearances, the actress clearly knows how to take social media by storm. All the necessary hues and fashion trends are represented in the charming damsel's wardrobe.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
On her birthday, here’s a look at why the 'Gunjan Saxena' actor, has earned a reputation for being a fashionista over the years.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
When Janhvi Kapoor wears the whole nine yards, people always turn to look at her. In the drape, she epitomises elegance. The actress made her debut with Ishaan Khatter in 2018 with the romance ‘Dhadak’ and has acted in films including ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Roohi’.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
Kapoor demonstrated on multiple occasions that she is a beach baby by sharing glimpses from the beautiful island destination of Maldives. The star often posts glimpses of her getaway at the island with the sea in the background. It is only Jhanvi who can maintain the playful and sensual atmosphere simultaneously.
Image Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Even during the sunny vacation, fitness is on top of the star’s agenda. She has shared photos from a gym dressed in an 'athleisure' outfit.
Image Credit: insta/ janhvikapoor
The star looks classy, simple and stunning in traditional Indian outfits, lehenga.
Image Credit: insta/janhvikapoor
One of the most fashionable Bollywood actresses has pulled off many looks that involves slaying in bodycon.
Image Credit: insta/Janhvi Kapoor