This is a test of character and resolve, and drama. ‘Bigg Boss 14’, which brings together a number of personalities under one roof and pits them against one another as they complete tasks, is back and garnering eyeballs like ever before.
The first episode of the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 premiered on Saturday, October 3, 2020. The producers have taken utmost care for the safety of everyone involved. As the Salman Khan-hosted show returns, here’s a look at the contestants, inside the house that includes a shopping mall, theatre and a spa.
Up first, meet Sara Gurpal, a fashion designer, has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film and television industry. A popular model, Sara Gurpal has also starred in several Punjabi music videos. Born in Haryana, the actor has also starred in films like Dangar Doctor Jelly and Manje Bistre and was part of TV show Heer Ranjha,' which she quit after signing Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin is so not afraid of being bold or facing dangerous things. She was recently seen in 'Naagin 4' and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi -Made In India’.
Eijaz Khan Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kkavyanjali', but has also played minor roles in several films including ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Shorgul’.
Singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is the first official ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant. Like his dad, Jaan is a singer.
Nishant Malkani was last seen in the show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega'.
Neha Singh, aka Pavitra Punia who stared in ‘Love u Zindagi’, is a veteran reality TV performer. She was in ‘MTV's Splitsvilla’. And she worked in like 'Yeh Hain Mohabbatien', 'Naagin 3', and 'Kavach'.
Indian film star Nikki Tamboli has predominantly worked in the Tamil movie industry. Quite popular on Instagram, her arrival at the Bigg Boss house is much-awaited by the show's fans.
Shehzad Deol: After emerging as a finalist in Ace of Space, Shehzad Deol has entered another captive reality show. The Punjabi model had an impressive journey on the MTV show, loved by fans, Shehzad promises to add more glamour to the show.
According to media reports, most popular television couples have been finalised to participate, Rubina Dilaik, who was last seen in ‘Shakti — Astitva Ki Ehsaas Ki’, will be joined by her husband, Abhinav Shukla, on the reality show. Their presence will definitely add more spark to the show..!
Singer Rahul Vaidya, who rose to fame by participating in the first season of talent reality show Indian Idol, has reportedly been roped in as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 14. He was also a part of reality shows such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.
Earlier this week, Colors TV shared a sneak peek of the grand premiere, which showed controversial self-styled spiritual leader Radhe Maa entering the Bigg Boss house. “Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM,” the tweet read. However, it is not known whether Radhe Maa will be entering Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant or simply as a special guest.
