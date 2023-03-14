1 of 5
Celebrity friendships are the cutest thing ever. Two of the most gorgeous Bollywood divas, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were seen striking a great bond on their 'The Entertainment' tour in North America.
Image Credit: insta/ imouniroy
The duo has been sharing pictures on social media ever since they met each other, exuding friendship goals. On Tuesday, the 'Brahmāstra' actress took to Instagram and shared a few snaps with Patani.
Image Credit: INSTA/ imouniroy
The two Bollywood bestie*s* are dressed in their casual best with Roy wearing a simple white outfit and Patani in a white bralette and pink mini skirt. Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss." Reacting to the post, Disha commented, "Love you my mon mon."
Image Credit: insta/ dishapatani
Patani on Monday shared photos from the tour including Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa, Jasleen Royal, Zara Khan and Aparshakti Khurana. She captioned the post: “To new memories and new friends. Grateful for them,” with heart and sparkle emojis. In response, Mouni Roy said, “Mine,” and Sonam Bajwa added several heart emojis.
Image Credit: insta/ dishapatani
Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa and Mouni Roy strike a candid pose as they go on a holiday together.
Image Credit: insta/dishapatani