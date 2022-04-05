1 of 10
The Bollywood rumour mill has been in overdrive with news of the upcoming nuptials of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amidst stories and interviews debating whether the power couple are actually getting hitched this month, we sift through the headlines and multitude of sources to give you all the information of their April wedding.
So, when is the wedding? On April 4, ETimes ran an exclusive story that Bhatt and Kapoor will get married on April 17, which also happens to be Easter Sunday. Citing a highly placed source close to the couple, the person spoke of Bhatt’s grandfather’s deteriorating health as the reason behind the rushed affair. “Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush hush wedding has thus been planned on April 17 which will be a close knit family affair.” Above: Alia's mom Soni Razdan(left) grand father Narendra Nath Razdan (centre), Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt(behind).
And where is this wedding taking place? Udaipur, a plush Mumbai hotel, Goa – all these names have done the rounds in the past few weeks. But it appears, all sources, and roads, lead to the RK ancestral properties in the Mumbai suburb of Chembur. While ET Times quotes the same source as saying: “The ceremony will be held at RK Studios…”, others are citing the old RK home, namely Deonar Cottage, as the venue. The home makes more sense considering RK Studios was sold in 2021 to Godrej Properties for an undisclosed sum.
What are the family members saying? One person who is denying any such wedding is taking place in April and that is the groom’s uncle Randhir Kapoor. Over the weekend, Randhir Kapoor slammed stories about the couple tying the knot at the Kapoor family’s ancestral home in Chembur, with the veteran even lashing out at those taking “liberties” over the couple tying the knot in the near future. “I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of,” Randhir Kapoor told Bombay Times. Above: Ranbir Kapoor (left) and Randhir Kapoor(right).
Are there any other signs? Well, last week, news portal India Today cited a source in the know who claimed the couple may be keen on a spring wedding. “Recently, Ranbir’s mom, [actress] Neetu Kapoor, was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s store and likewise, Manish was spotted at their house. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day,” the source said.
Is that all? The rumour was fuelled further when designer Beena Kannan posted a picture of herself posing with Bhatt and Kapoor. Kannan is the lead designer of a company that specialises in bridal wear. Do we know what the bride plans to wear? A source close to Pinkvilla: “Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration.” Sabyasachi is the go-to wedding designer to the stars, having dressed Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and others on their big wedding day. Above:Beena Kannan(left) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Are there no pre-wedding celebrations? Well, according to entertainment portal Pinkvilla, the pre-wedding ceremonies will kick off on April 13, which will include a sangeet or dance party, a henna event and a bachelor party Kapoor is planning with his industry buddies, namely Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.
Who’s on the guest list for the wedding? We earlier heard that 450 guests are expected at the wedding. But sources now say that the ceremony itself will be a smaller affair while the couple will throw a reception for their wider industry friends.
What are the stars saying about their own wedding? “When people ask me one persistent question — ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ — I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody’s business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time,” Bhatt recently told India Today.
The actress then went on to say: “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart, and in your relationship.”
