After weeks of speculation about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding date, the groom’s mother has finally put an end to the discussion by confirming that the loved-up couple will get married today on April 14 in Mumbai. The ceremony is likely to begin at 1.30pm UAE time. Guests including the bride’s mother Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor have already reached the wedding venue.
Image Credit: Instagram/AbuJaniSandeepKhosla
In several videos that are now doing the rounds since yesterday's Mehendi function, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima have declared their love for Alia Bhatt. They both claim that Alia is a perfect partner for Ranbir. “She’s the best and is so sweet,” said Neetu, when asked about her new bride. Riddhima joined in saying that Alia is an absolute doll.
Image Credit: Insta/ranbir_kapoooor
On the day of the wedding today, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima were the first ones to arrive at the Vastu building in Pali Hills in Mumbai. Both own homes in the same building.
Image Credit: Instagram/Neetu54
According to reports, the theme of the wedding will be pastels and designers Sabyasachi Mukherji and Manish Malhotra are on call to put together their wedding trousseau.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert
Ranbir's cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were dressed in their ethnic best for the Mehendi function, that took place a day before the actual wedding today. Karisma wore a mustard anarkali suit ( a long tunic with an embellished stole), while Kareena Kapoor chose a Manish Malhotra creation in pastel shades. Both looked thrilled to be a part of Ranbir and Alia's special day.
Image Credit: IANS
Karisma Kapoor even put up a picture of her floral mehendi design on her feet yesterday. 'I love mehendi'," wrote the actress in the caption.
Image Credit: Instagram/Karismakapoor
Groom's mother Neetu Singh also put up a picture of her Mehendi-decorated hands. You could spot her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor's name on her hand. According to reports, it was an emotional Mehendi ceremony for Neetu Kapoor as she was missing her actor-husband Rishi on her son's special day.
Image Credit: Instagram/Neetu54
Movie mogul Karan Johar, who launched Alia Bhatt in the world of Bollywood with 'Student Of The Year' is all set to play a pivotal role in this celebrity wedding. He famously gets along with both the bride and the groom. It's also believed that designer Manish Malhotra gave gold coins to the groom's mother and sister from Karan Johar's Tyaani jewelry store.
Image Credit: IANS
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since 2018 and have been open about their growing fondness and adoration for each other. In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had even gone to the extent of saying that he would have married his girlfriend 'Alia' much earlier if the pandemic hadn't played spoil sport.
Image Credit: Insta/ranbir_kapoooor
While they have been open about their relationship in the past, they have opted for a low-key wedding and are trying their best to keep it private. Security has been beefed up near the wedding venue with over 200 bouncers shielding the press from getting any photographs or details of the wedding.
Image Credit: AFP
While the wedding is low-key, the couple will host a star-studded reception this weekend in Taj Colaba in Mumbai. Stars including Shah Rukh Khan, who was honoured with the happiness card in Dubai recently, will be joined by stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and more. Watch this space for more.
Image Credit: IANS