News has trickled in that the veteran Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, also a two-time Academy Award winner, has turned father for the seventh time. “It’s always good and mysterious and you don’t know what the hell is going to happen,” he said in an interview, when asked about embracing fatherhood yet again. We take a look at actors who have turned dads at a similar stage in their lives.
Clint Eastwood: The 'Dirty Harry' and 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' star and director became a father for the seventh time at the age of 66. Eastwood had a daughter — Morgan — with Dina Marie Ruiz, his second wife, in 1996.
Sir Paul McCartney: The English singer-songwriter married Heather Mills after his first wife Linda Eastman died. McCartney, who had four children with his first wife, turned father once again in 2003, when he was 61. He had a daughter, Beatrice, with Mills.
Charlie Chaplin: The silent movie and comedy star was for long known as the oldest Hollywood celebrity to become a father. In 1962, at the age of 73, Chaplin welcomed his 11th child. His other 10 children were born between 1919 and 1959. The youngest child, Christopher Chaplin, is now 62 years old and is a composer and actor.
Steve Martin: The 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles', 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' and 'Pink Panther' star has acted in many fatherhood-themed movies, but never became one until the age of 67, when he welcomed a daughter to his family in 2012.
George Lucas: The 'Star Wars' director began dating Mellody Hobson, an American businesswoman, in 2006 and announced their engagement seven years later. In 2013, when Lucas was 69, the couple welcomed their child, Everest Hobson Lucas, via surrogacy. Mellody Hobson is Lucas' second wife.
Jeff Goldblum: The 'Jurassic Park' and 'Independence Day' star, was engaged to Emilie Livingston, a Canadian athlete 30 years his junior, in 2014. The couple had their first child, a son, in 2015, when Goldblum was 63 years old. They had another son two years later.
