1 of 11
Renowned South Indian film actor Nedumudi Venu, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, passed away on Monday. Venu, who had earlier recovered from COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital following uneasiness and his condition was reportedly serious.
Image Credit: Image: Twitter
2 of 11
Venu, who won three Indian National film awards and six Kerala state awards, is considered as one of the finest character actors from India.
Image Credit: Image: Twitter
3 of 11
A SCENE FROM THE MOVIE THAMPU. Venu, who acted in around 500 movies, started his career as a journalist, was a renowned theatre personality before venturing into the film world in 1978. After making his mark as theatre artist in the camp of Kavalam Narayanapanikker, made his debut in renowned director G Aravindan’s Malayalam movie 'Thambu'.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
VENU IN ENGLISH MOVIE ‘CHAURAHE’: Though majority of his movies were in Malayalam, Venu enchanted the audience with his versatile acting in other languages as well. He acted in an English movie ‘Chaurahen’ and portrayed significant characters in Tamil films including Kamal Hasan's 'Indian' and Vikram's 'Anniyan'.
Image Credit:
5 of 11
'AANUM PENNUM', AN ANTHOLOGY FILM. He recently acted in Priyadarshan directed Tamil short film 'Summer of 92', a part of the Navarasa Anthology. Similarly, he was the central character in Aanum Pennum, a Malayalam short film directed by Aashiq Abu.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
'MARAKKAR: ARABIKADALINTE SIMHAM’: Venu, who was part of many memorable movies with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, acted in the big budget movie 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', which is scheduled to be released this year.
Image Credit:
7 of 11
VENU IN ‘HIS HIGHNESS ABDULLAH’: He bagged the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor for the movie ‘His Highness Abdullah’ in 1990. The Siby Malayil-directed movie which was written by Lohitadas, went on to become one of the big hits in 90s. His chemistry with Mohanlal, the hero in the movie, was one of the significant reasons for the box office success of His Highness Abdullah.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
Venu went on to bag a Special Jury Award for his brilliant performance in ‘Margam’ in 2003.
Image Credit:
9 of 11
‘IN ORU MINNAMINUNGINTE NURUNGUVETTAM’ AS A RETIRED SCHOOLTEACHER: He won the Kerala State's Best Actor awards for his performances in ‘Chamaram’, ‘Vidaparayum Munpe’, ‘Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam’, ‘Margam’, etc.
Image Credit:
10 of 11
NEDUMUDI VENU WITH MOHANLAL IN CHITHRAM: Yavanika, Kallan Pavithran, Appunni, Thenmavin Kombath, Bharatham, Chithram, Vandanam, Manichithrathazhu, Devasuram, Ishtam, Pavithram, Oppam, His Highness Abdullah are some of his significant movies.
Image Credit:
11 of 11
A SCENE FROM ‘ORU KATHA ORU NUNNAKKATHA’: He wrote scripts for films such as Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njane, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu. He also directed a movie named Pooram.
Image Credit: