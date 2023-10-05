1 of 6
A four-part series titled ‘Beckham’, documenting the major milestones in football GOAT David Beckham’s life, was released on Netflix on the 10th anniversary of his retirement. According to AP, the intimate four-part series explores Beckham’s upbringing, his courtship with his wife and his triumphs on the field. The series also revisits his painful sending-off during England’s World Cup match against Argentina.
The series also touches upon the footballer's career highs and lows. Beckham was red-carded for deliberately kicking the back of Diego Simeone's leg. He lashed out after the Argentina captain pushed him to the ground. England's World Cup hopes were crushed, and Beckham instantly went from hero to villain. 'Beckham' includes footage of the hatred the soccer star received — condemnation in British tabloids and constant fan abuse, including one who hung his effigy from a noose outside a London pub. The star went into depression following the incident, the documentary shows.
As you go into the series, the episodes explore his explosive fallout with Ferguson, his sale to Real Madrid and tabloid allegations of Beckham’s extra-marital affairs. The series shows the couple speaking about the media frenzy that followed when allegations of a romance between David Beckham and Rebecca Roos, his assistant, cropped up. The series also touches upon how their marriage went through dark phases following the affair rumours.
The series also touches upon the good moments in their lives, such as their wedding and courtship. Meeting Spice Girl Victoria Adams was a pivotal moment in Beckham's life. She was already a global superstar as 'Posh Spice', and he was a rising talent with Manchester United. Beckham's teammate and close friend Gary Neville jokes on 'Beckham' about the pair's long phone calls into the early hours before a game and says Beckham would drive for four hours to spend 20 minutes with her.
Neville and Gardner are executive producers on 'Beckham,' with Beckham's Studio 99 among the film's production companies. The series also explores young David's upbringing in Chingford, Essex, and his relationship with his father. The documentary also discusses his brand endorsements and how he became a cultural icon and entrepreneur.
The series delves into Beckham's psyche. It asked: Does Beckham have regrets? "Do I wish things hadn't happened? Absolutely. Do I wish '98 hadn't happened? Absolutely." But he said he realized it all happened for a reason. "It made me stronger as a person, as a player, as a human being, and as a father, as a husband," he said. "And if that hadn't happened, maybe I wouldn't have had the career I had."
