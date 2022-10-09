1 of 9
Some of the youngest billionaires in the world have proved that age is not a hindrance to successfully running a business and making big money. Forbes recently came out with a list of the top youngest billionaires in 2022. Here's a list of the youngest billionaires based on their age and wealth ranking.
Image Credit: Agencies
2 of 9
Gary Wang is the cofounder and chief technology officer of FTX, one of the leading exchanges for buying crypto derivatives. The 29-year-old Wang, an MIT graduate and former Google software engineer, worked on systems to aggregate prices across millions of flights before launching FTX in 2019 with fellow billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried.
Image Credit: Twitter
3 of 9
Sam Bankman-Fried is the head of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. The 30-year-old Bankman-Fried has become crypto's white knight in recent weeks, throwing lifelines to digital asset platforms that have stumbled in the crypto winter.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 9
Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, launched Snapchat with Bobby Murphy, a Stanford University fraternity brother, in 2011. Spiegel has donated Snap stock worth more than $280 million. He and Murphy have promised to donate 13 million shares to the Snap Foundation.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 9
Bobby Murphy built Snapchat, the social media app, with his Stanford University fraternity brother Evan Spiegel. Since its initial IPO in 2017, Snap shares have increased significantly.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 9
Chicago-based billionaire Lukas Walton is the founder and CEO of Builders Vision, an investment and philanthropy platform. He is the grandson of Helen and Sam Walton, founders of the Walton Family Foundation and Walmart.
Image Credit: Forbes/Twitter
7 of 9
Dustin Aaron Moskovitz co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum and Chris Hughes. Moskovitz left the company in 2008 to work on his own start-up, the workplace software-service Asana.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Nathan Blecharczyk is the co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, as well as the Chairman of Airbnb China. He is the chief strategy officer and has assisted in steering the business through a deep economic crisis in the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic. Currently, Airbnb is operational in more than 100,000 cities across 191 nations. It has 500 million guests who have rented from its 5.6 million listings worldwide.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 9
Scott Duncan became a billionaire at the age of 27 after inheriting a stake in their father Dan Duncan's pipeline firm, Enterprise Products Partners, in 2010. The company, which was founded in 1968, owns natural gas processing plants, oil and gas storage facilities, and over 50,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines. (NB: Though we searched over the Internet, we couldn't find a photo of Duncan).
Image Credit: Reuters