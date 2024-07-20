1 of 12
The 777X, Boeing's latest incarnation of the popular 777 family, has received more than 500 orders, although it has yet to enter commercial service. Here are some key facts about the new aircraft.
LARGEST OF ITS CLASS: The dual-aisle plane, first announced in 2013, has a wingspan of 72 meters and a maximum length of 77 meters, making it the biggest dual-engine commercial aircraft in the world.
Prior-generation offerings, including the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747, which are no longer manufactured, had four engines.
As of late June, Boeing had received 540 orders for the 777X. The plane will be assembled at the company's Seattle-area factory in Everett, Washington state.
VARIOUS VERSIONS: There are three versions of the jet. The 777-8 is a direct competitor to the Airbus A350-1000. It can hold 350 to 370 people and fly as far as 16,110 kilometres. It has 78 orders.
The interior of a 777X flight test aircraft. The 777-9 can carry between 400 and 425 passengers and fly as far as 14,075 km. It has received 407 orders.
The 777-8 cargo jet can transport freight up to 118 tons. Through the end of June, this jet received 55 orders. In July, Emirates announced plans to purchase an additional five jets.
CERTIFICATION DELAYS: Boeing had originally planned for the jet to enter service in January 2020, but due to certification delays, the timeframe has been pushed back to 2025.
The jet still must be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration. In April 2022, Boeing announced it was pushing back construction until the end of 2023 due to those delays. Observers believe the company has built 20 of the aircraft, four of which are being used during flight tests.
COSTS: Boeing estimates the new jet will reduce jet fuel consumption per seat and operating costs by 10 per cent compared with rival planes. In May 2023, the list price of the 777-8 was $410.2 million, while that of the 777-9 was $442.2 million.
The plane has about three million parts and about 215 kilometres of cables. The engine is the GE9X produced by General Electric, the biggest ever manufactured, with a diameter of 3.4 meters (11.1 feet).
