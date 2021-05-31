1 of 12
Visitors explore all that the regional and international hospitality sector offers at The Hotel Show taking place at the DWTC on 31st May 2021. The event provides a platform for hospitality professionals to network and source new and innovative products and trends.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, takes a tour during The Hotel Show.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
For over 20 years, The Hotel Show Dubai has been the most influential trade event for the hospitality industry in the region.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors can look forward to three days of engaging networking and rich inspiration, enhanced with a world-class line-up of conferences and seminars, supplemented with a host of live competitions and demonstrations.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Experts predict that the UAE will be one of the fastest tourism markets in the world to recover from the pandemic, due to its strong governance and regulatory framework, and rapid vaccination roll-out.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A survey conducted by GRS in partnership with The Hotel Show Dubai resulted in some promising statistics on the industry’s current situation, reinforcing the positive outlook for businesses and individuals within the hotel and leisure sector.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The survey showed that some 80 per cent of business owners in the industry are expecting an improvement for the second half of this year, in contrast to the second half of 2020.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Additionally, 82% of the industry’s business owners expect an improvement for the second half of 2021 in comparison to the first half of 2021. Above, visitors explore the CeramicArte Deruta collection on display.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Visitors check out the latest from the Metta stall at The Hotel Show.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The QLOCKTWO’s vibrant stall and attractive designs attracts visitors attention at The Hotel Show.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The three day event is broken down into five specialised conferences, including the F&B Stakeholders Summit.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The event is taking place in a safe and seamless environment with enhanced COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News