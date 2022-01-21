1 of 10
DXB: Dubai International Airport is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic. DXB, which returned to 100% operational capacity in mid-December, retained its status as the world’s busiest international airport in December 2021 with 3.542 million seats, according to UK’s global travel data provider OAG. During the first 11 months of 2021, DXB received over 24 million passengers. With high vaccination rates and strict precautionary measures, Dubai is also Tripadvisor’s most popular destination for 2022 — followed by London (UK), Cancun (Mexico), Bali (Indonesia) and Crete (Greece).
LHR: Heathrow Airport, originally called London Airport until 1966 and now known as London Heathrow, is a major international airport in London, England. With Gatwick, City, Luton, Stansted and Southend, it is one of six international airports serving London. Britain’s biggest airport handled 19.4 million in the whole of 2021.
AMS: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, known informally as Schiphol Airport (Dutch: Luchthaven Schiphol) is the main international airport of the Netherlands. It is located 9 km southwest of Amsterdam, in the municipality of Haarlemmermeer in the province of North Holland. In 2019, it was the third-busiest airport in Europe in terms of passenger volume and the busiest in Europe in terms of aircraft movements.
CDG: Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (French: Aéroport de Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle), also known as Roissy Airport, is the largest international airport in France and one of the busiest airports in Europe. Opened in 1974, it is located in Roissy-en-France, 23 km (14 mi) northeast of Paris. It is named after statesman Charles de Gaulle (1890–1970).
IST: Istanbul Airport (Turkish: İstanbul Havalimanı) is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey. It is located in the Arnavutköy district on the European side of the city. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Atatürk Airport to Istanbul Airport on April 6, 2019, following the closure of Istanbul Atatürk Airport for scheduled passenger flights.
FRA: Frankfurt Airport (German Flughafen Frankfurt am Main) and also known as Rhein-Main-Flughafen, is a major international airport serving the city of Frankfurt in Germany, located 12 km southwest of the city centre. It serves as the main hub for Lufthansa, including Lufthansa CityLine and Lufthansa Cargo as well as Condor and AeroLogic.
DOH: Hamad International Airport (Arabic: مطار حمد الدولي, Maṭār Ḥamad al-Duwalī) is the sole international airport in the state of Qatar, and the home of Qatar’s flag carrier airline, Qatar Airways. Located south of its capital, Doha, it replaced the nearby Doha International Airport as Qatar's principal airport.
MAD: Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (Spanish: Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas), commonly known as Madrid–Barajas Airport, is the main international airport serving Madrid in Spain. At 7,500 acres in area, it is the second-largest airport in Europe by physical size behind Paris–Charles de Gaulle Airport. It is Spain’s busiest airport as well as Europe's sixth-busiest.
JFK: John F. Kennedy International Airport (colloquially referred to as JFK Airport, New York-JFK, or JFK) is an international airport in New York City. The airport is the busiest international air passenger gateway into North America, and the busiest airport of the six airports in the New York airport system. More than ninety airlines operate from the airport, with non-stop or direct flights to destinations in all six inhabited continents.
MIA: Miami International Airport, also known as MIA and historically as Wilcox Field, is the primary airport serving the Miami area, Florida, US, with over 1,000 daily flights to 167 domestic and international destinations, including every country in Latin America, and one of three airports serving this area. The airport is in Miami-Dade County, 13 km northwest of Downtown Miami.
