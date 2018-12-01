Fast forward one year, I have a wonderful friend who has settled into her new home enough to have explored places that I have only heard of and has been an active participant in many events organised for the residents, often leaving me guilty for having spent my weekend on the couch with a book with the television blaring in the background. The fact that they were yet to get their driving licence did not seem to hinder their plans for it was through her that I learnt that public transport was not limited to the Dubai Metro and the Dubai Bus. There were a fleet of Dubai Water Taxis with 43 stations, one she had used to get to the Dubai Fitness Challenge events held at The Festival City Mall Arena.