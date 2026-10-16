Why Midterms matter far beyond America

While Trump will remain in the White House for the next two years, whatever may happen next month, he needs his party to win big to keep momentum behind his agenda. That matters greatly as it is possible to argue that the world hasn’t seen this much tension and rapid change since the 1940s. As one of the two major world powers, America (and Trump) is at the centre of it all, which means what happens when people vote across states from New York to Louisiana will impact us all.