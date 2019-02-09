The stress levels peak when there is a fear of having to leave items of vast importance behind. These items, maybe a trinket that was a gift from an old friend, or a hat that you won in a competition with your brother, may not be so important in the grand scheme of things, but they can become a part of our lives and therefore an integral part of who we are, which is a far more painful thing to be given up. But as with many objects that we find floating about our homes, they are not necessary for our daily lives.