When I look back on my journey, I can think of so many scenarios when these goody bags would have come in handy. I could simply carry them in my big yellow backpack along with diapers, baby-food, wipes and other knick-knacks and hand them out to the ones not just in flights, but also to those in elevators, in shopping malls, in buses, trains, almost everywhere. Little Sid insists on wearing the wrong shoes in the shoe store? Hand the fellow shopper a cookie and smile. Little Sid decides to scream his lungs out in a bus or kick the seat in front? Aha! Ear plugs, cold wipes and a chocolate. My life would have been so different. Every one would have called me a super mum and the world would have heaped praises on the kicking and screaming.