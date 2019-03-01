During our adult lives, however, the focus of our travels changed. Every couple of years we had to pack our bags and make our way to strange sounding places in different states of the country, so when it was “holiday/annual leave time” we were very clear that we wanted to go “home”. It did not even cross our minds that we should spend time at a beach or a mountain resort to “get away from it all”. We were already away from it all in the middle of nowhere, so we were happy to go back to our homes and the frenetic pace of a city. That we could not afford a trip anywhere but home was beside the point: Our focus was our parents’ homes, which we never doubted were our homes too. No invitations were required. No year-long planning was done. When we got our leave, even at a moment’s notice, we packed up and went home.