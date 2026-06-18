Why haven’t we built, or attempted to build, a space elevator?

Naturally, none of the above guarantee success. A first attempt could fail and costs could escalate. Unforeseen technical challenges may emerge. But history suggests that transformative achievements rarely arrive without risk. When the first railways were proposed, critics dismissed them as impractical. Early aviation pioneers were ridiculed. Even the Apollo programme was viewed by many as an extravagant gamble. More recently, reusable commercial rockets were looked at with disbelief — now one of the foundational pillars of the largest IPO in history by SpaceX.