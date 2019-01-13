Part of the challenge here for Macron, the youngest president in the six-decade-long French Fifth Republic, has been the very high initial expectations surrounding his presidency. Here he will be acutely aware how early optimism during the last two presidencies of Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande fizzled out with both ultimately becoming unpopular one-term heads of state. Indeed, Hollande — who became the least popular president since records began — decided not to even seek re-election, the first incumbent not to try for a second term in the Fifth Republic.