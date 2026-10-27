What Nobel economics can teach the UAE about recovery

What the UAE lacks is a monetary policy lever. The dirham’s peg to the US dollar ties local interest rates to the US Federal Reserve, and the Fed is under pressure to tighten as the oil shock feeds into American inflation. Hence, the UAE imports tighter monetary policy that helps it fight inflationary pressures, yet this happens just as its own economy contracts too. That leaves the country two main tools for economic management: the budget, and the government’s word. Those are exactly where Hall and Woodford have the most to say.