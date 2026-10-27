What Nobel economics can teach the UAE about recovery

Predictable policies and long-term commitments can help restore consumer confidence
By Damyana Bakardzhieva, Special to Gulf News
This year Stockholm awarded the economics Nobel prize to Robert Hall of Stanford and Michael Woodford of Columbia for the “microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.” The phrase sounds a long way from the tankers loading at Fujairah. It is not.
Their shared insight is that economies are steered less by what policymakers do today than by what households and firms expect them to do tomorrow. Families spend according to the income they expect over years, not this month’s pay slip. Firms set prices with an eye on where costs and policy are heading. Get those expectations right, and a shock passes. Get them wrong, and it compounds.
That insight matters more for the UAE than for most countries, because the current crisis is unusual. Most of the world faces an oil-price shock. The UAE faces high prices for the oil it can sell, lost volumes for the oil it cannot ship, and a non-oil economy of tourism, trade and property shaken by a war on its doorstep. Hall and Woodford do not hand the country a script. What they do is show where its leverage lies.
The shock is real. The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook projects that the UAE economy will shrink 3.9% this year (IMF). Petrol prices crossed Dh4 a litre in October, its highest in more than four years
Yet the country entered the crisis with enormous buffers. S&P puts sovereign wealth and foreign reserves at about 200% of GDP. Fitch still expects the UAE to run a budget surplus of 4.5% of GDP, helped by high prices and pipeline exports through Fujairah, which bypass the strait and by July handled about two-thirds of UAE crude exports.
What the UAE lacks is a monetary policy lever. The dirham’s peg to the US dollar ties local interest rates to the US Federal Reserve, and the Fed is under pressure to tighten as the oil shock feeds into American inflation. Hence, the UAE imports tighter monetary policy that helps it fight inflationary pressures, yet this happens just as its own economy contracts too. That leaves the country two main tools for economic management: the budget, and the government’s word. Those are exactly where Hall and Woodford have the most to say.
Hall’s best-known result, from 1978, is that household spending tracks expected lifetime income. A shock people believe is temporary barely changes consumption; they borrow or draw down savings. A shock they believe is permanent changes behaviour at once.
In the UAE, that logic applies with special force, because so much demand rests on bets about the future: whether an expatriate family renews its lease, whether a company keeps its regional headquarters in Dubai, whether a developer starts the next tower. Fitch expects Dubai’s output to stay below its 2025 level even in 2027, partly because investment, tourism and expat inflows return slowly. That is Hall’s point in practice. The lasting damage comes from doubts about tomorrow, not today’s lost income.
The implication is to spend in ways that make the future credible. Worried households save rather than spend much of any one-off cash handout. Visible, multi-year commitments work better: bypass ports, pipelines and rail that reduce Hormuz exposure; credit guarantees that keep small firms alive; residency and visa stability that tell families the UAE remains a place to build a life. Hall’s later work on fiscal multipliers adds a further point. Government spending does the best when monetary policy cannot cushion the blow, which is precisely the UAE’s position under the peg.
Woodford’s 2003 treatise, Interest and Prices, recast stabilisation policy as the management of expectations. His framework also separates two kinds of inflation in a supply shock. The first round is the direct jump in fuel and freight costs. The second round is what follows if wages, rents and service prices start chasing those costs. The first can be tolerated; the second must be stopped.
The UAE has handled the first round sensibly. Monthly fuel pricing passes global costs through transparently and preserves the necessary signal. Dubai inflation reached 5.54% in August, its highest since 2022, as transport costs kept rising. The second-round risk lies in rents, school fees and services, where contracts get written with crisis premiums that can outlast the crisis.
Woodford’s answer is commitment, clearly communicated. The government should publish how administered prices such as utility tariffs, rents and school fees will move over the next year or two, so firms and landlords do not bake in worst-case assumptions, he says. The rent freezes announced across the country did just that. If any household support is to be distributed, it should target lower-income workers, who feel transport costs hardest, and it should carry an announced end date tied to shipping returning to normal. A rule people can see beats discretion they must guess at.
Three government moves follow from the theoretical work of Woodford and Hall. First, use the fiscal space boldly and visibly, front-loading investment that reduces dependence on the strait. Speeding up the construction of the second ADNOC pipeline, the Green Corridor with Oman, increasing storage capacity in Fujairah, launching full-fledged Etihad Rail cargo and passenger operations all embody this strategy.
Second, publish a stabilisation framework stating what support exists, who gets it, and what will end it. Third, protect the anchors: keep the peg, keep fuel pricing transparent, and contain second-round inflation through predictable administered prices.
Nonetheless, there are limits to what using economic science can achieve. Hall and Woodford built tools for fluctuations around a stable path. If Hormuz becomes a permanently tolled or obstructed waterway, that is a structural change, and the right response would be adjustment, not stabilisation. The UAE’s push to cut its long-term reliance on the strait is the right instinct for that scenario.
The Nobel committee noted that the laureates’ models now guide central banks and governments worldwide. The UAE is already implementing their discipline: decide what the country is committing to, say it plainly, and let households and firms plan around it.
Damyana Bakardzhieva is Senior Research Fellow, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy