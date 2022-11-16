Former US president Donald Trump, 76, has announced his intention to seek the White House again in 2024.

True to his style, Trump ignored appeals by the top Republican leadership who warned that the former president was to partly blame for the party’s weaker-than-expected showing in the recent midterm elections.

As his aides filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission for a 2024 White House bid, Trump became the first heavy-weight contender from either the Republican or Democratic party to formally announce their candidacy.

"America's comeback starts right now," Trump declared at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he added.

Why this matters

Trump’s early announcement, though expected, is seen as a move by the former president to shield himself from multiple investigations including the mob attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump faces several criminal investigations, including a separate Justice Department inquiry into his handling of classified materials found at Mar-a-Lago.

There are criminal investigations into Trump's attempts to pressure Georgia officials to meddle in the election.

The former president’s announcement has come even as his party is still reeling from voters' rejection of GOP candidates in the US midterm elections, many of them personally chosen and endorsed by Trump.

Supporters cheer after former President Donald Trump announces that he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Image Credit: AP

The path to being nominated by the GOP is not going to be easy for the former president. Trump faces a long list of potential challengers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who cruised to re-election last week and is now seen as the strongest candidate in the party to run for president.