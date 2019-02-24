It was only as each of us got older, I think, that I began to fully appreciate the strength of that bond, and just how deep it went. Ours was a relationship that couldn’t be damaged by external disruption. They never got on with my mother, for example, and when she became ill with cancer at 56, I had hoped that they might belatedly build bridges in the way that warring family factions tend to do in films. But this didn’t happen, and my mother took her grievances to the grave. Dying on her mother’s 81st birthday seemed like a final insult from which my grandmother would never fully recover.