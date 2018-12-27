So, when the automakers who employ more than 100,000 warn that any delay at ports will affect jobs, they need to be listened to. And for every job in a car factory, there are another eight that are created in shipping, ancillary manufacturing, transport, maintenance and services. Their logistics chain is based on being able to get from A to B as quickly as possible. And any 15 minute delay will cost £1 million (Dh4.64 million). So, what’s the code for automotive parts, made from aluminium but with rubber parts: Wiper blades and arms?