Is success a matter of luck or hard work?

I once had a much more sobering encounter with luck. About fifteen years ago, I was walking, not running, across a busy road at a place where I should not have crossed. Suddenly, a car came hurtling towards me, without its lights on, apparently trying to beat a red light. It missed me. When I reached the other side, I was literally shaking. I could easily have been killed. I was in the wrong for crossing there; the driver was in the wrong for speeding without lights. We were both fortunate that our mistakes did not end in tragedy. A few seconds, a few feet, and my life might have taken a very different course.