Right now, there is a need for improved relations between the two nations — they both share so much in common and will both benefit by a normalised relationship between neighbours with a shared history. Certainly, the Modi government has not been as forthcoming as might be expected, but that in itself presents an opportunity for Imran to truly make a difference — rather than stirring up differences as he has done these past several days. Yes, he had an overture rejected, but he ought to take a lesson from his cricketing days — a Test match has more than one inning.