Sounds right to me. But to Stephens this progressive argument is patently false. To make his case, he relies on fictional accounts of history — that are, at best, half true. To establish that Israel has long wanted to recognise a Palestinian state, he claims that Israeli prime ministers offered a state in 2000 and 2008, but were rebuffed. In fact, both offers were made by prime ministers who were on their way out the door — both with single-digit favourable ratings and soon to be booted out of office. Stephens neglected to mention that even then-Israeli Foreign Minister Shlomo Ben-Ami had conceded that the offer made to the Palestinians in 2000 was inadequate and unworthy of acceptance. His boasting that Ariel Sharon removed every single colony from Gaza ignores the reality that the withdrawal was done unilaterally without consultation with the Palestinian National Authority, as the US had insisted. And that Israel never “left” Gaza, but had simply pulled out the illegal colonies, then turned it into a captive open-air prison.