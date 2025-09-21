From battlefield to bargaining table: Can the Ukraine war end at the negotiating desk?

Perhaps this is why a meeting was held in Washington to discuss peace in Ukraine with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders, to explore the possibility of reaching real peace and establishing security guarantees for Ukraine after the war ends. Europe feels directly threatened by Russia, unlike the United States, and seeks a peace that guarantees Ukraine’s capacity for self-defence and deterrence. This could even involve deploying European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. Although there is no European consensus on such a step, it could ultimately drag Europe into future fighting with Russia, especially without US support, meaning it would be an initiative outside NATO. Meanwhile, Russia’s military expenditure, measured by purchasing power, is higher than Europe’s combined defence spending. It has risen by 41%, now amounting to 6.7% of GDP, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.