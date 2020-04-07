In the US, coronavirus has taken a higher toll on the black population

Social distancing: People keep their distance as they queue up in front of a post office Image Credit: AP

People like to say that the coronavirus is no respecter of race, class or country, that the disease Covid-19 is mindless and will infect anybody it can.

In theory, that is true. But, in practice, in the real world, this virus behaves like others, screeching like a heat-seeking missile toward the most vulnerable in society. And this happens not because it prefers them, but because they are more exposed, more fragile and more ill.

What the vulnerable portion of society looks like varies from country to country, but in America, that vulnerability is highly intersected with race and poverty.

Furthermore, in a nation where too many black people have been made to feel that their lives are constantly under threat, the existence of yet another produces less of a panic -

Early evidence from cities and states already shows that black people are disproportionately affected by the virus in devastating ways. As ProPublica reported, in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, 81 per cent of the deaths were black people. Black people make up only 26 per cent of that county.

As for Chicago, “70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths are black.”

The Detroit News reported last week, “At least 40 per cent of those killed by the novel coronavirus in Michigan so far are black, a percentage that far exceeds the proportion of African Americans in the Detroit region and state.”

Catastrophic for black people

If this pattern holds true across other states and cities, this virus could have a catastrophic impact on black people in this country.

And yet, we are still not seeing an abundance of news coverage or national governmental response that centre on these racial disparities. Many states haven’t even released race-specific data on cases and deaths. The federal government hasn’t either.

Partly for this reason, we are left with deceptive and deadly misinformation. The perception that this is a jet-setters’ disease, or a spring breakers’ disease, or a “Chinese virus” as President Donald Trump likes to say, must be laid to rest. The idea that this virus is an equal-opportunity killer must itself be killed.

And, we must dispense with the callous message that the best defence we have against the disease is something that each of us can control: We can all just stay home and keep social distance.

If you touch people for a living, in elder care or child care, if you cut or fix their hair, if you clean their spaces or cook their food, if you drive their cars or build their houses, you can’t do that from home.

Staying at home is a privilege. Social distancing is a privilege.

The people who can’t must make terrible choices: Stay home and risk starvation or go to work and risk contagion.

And, this isn’t just happening here, it is happening with poor people around the world, from New Delhi to Mexico City.

If they go to work, they must often use crowded mass transportation, because low-wage workers can’t necessarily afford to own a car or call a cab.

Life of the working poor

Such is the life of the working poor, or those slightly above poverty, but still struggling. Our entire discussion around this virus is stained with economic elitism.

In social media commentary about images of packed buses and crowds of delivery workers outside restaurants, people chastise black and brown people for not always being inside, but many of those doing the chastising do so from comfortable homes with sufficient money and food.

People can’t empathise with what it truly means to be poor in a country like America, to live in a too-small space with too many people, to not have enough money to buy food for a long duration or anywhere to store it if they did.

People don’t know what it’s like to live in a nation where fresh fruit and vegetables are unavailable and nutrient-deficient junk food is cheap and exists in abundance.

Furthermore, in a nation where too many black people have been made to feel that their lives are constantly under threat, the existence of yet another produces less of a panic. The ability to panic becomes a privilege existing among those who rarely have to do it.

I wholeheartedly encourage everyone who can to stay home, but I’m also aware enough to know that not everyone can or will, and that it is not simply a pathological disregard for the common good.

If you are sheltering in place in an ivory tower, or even a comfortable cul-de-sac or a smartly well-appointed apartment, and your greatest concern is boredom and leftover food, please stop scolding those scratching to survive.