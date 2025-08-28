China reaffirms ties, but raises the bar for Pakistan

The recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pakistan — following high-profile stops in India and Afghanistan — underscores Beijing’s complex and evolving engagement with South Asia. While his visit to India was strictly bilateral, his meeting in Kabul was part of a strategic trilateral dialogue with Afghanistan and Pakistan, aimed at reviving regional connectivity under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and countering the shared threat of militancy emanating from Afghan soil. Islamabad was the final and arguably most consequential stop, where the future of the China-Pakistan partnership — and particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — was in focus.