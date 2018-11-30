And do not believe for one second that this is just some temporary arrangement, or that the current UK negotiators sincerely intend that the “backstop” arrangements should expire. This deal cripples our ability to negotiate any further with the EU. No wonder they like it in Brussels. It will be up to the EU to decide when and whether we are fit to leave the Customs Union and the regulatory control of the EU; and if we ever pluck up the courage to ask for our release, it is all too easy to see what further concessions they will demand.