The diplomatic damage, however, with China could be even more significant for the UK, at least in the short term. A trip last week by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to Beijing was cancelled after Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson made earlier this month what was perceived by Chinese officials as a sabre-rattling speech in which he asserted that London could deploy an aircraft carrier in the Pacific for its first operational cruise in 2021. Such a move will be sensitive for Beijing, in part because it is involved in disputes with neighbouring countries over territorial claims in the South China Sea.