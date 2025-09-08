Are adults developing ADHD-like habits in the age of social media?

For children and teenagers, whose brains are still developing, heavy social media use is already linked to higher chances of showing ADHD-like symptoms later in life. One long-term study found that teens who used digital media frequently were more than 50 percent more likely to develop attention problems within two years. For adults, the effect may not be causal in the medical sense, but it clearly acts as an amplifier. It magnifies procrastination, shortens our patience, and chips away at our ability to stay still.