He has also threatened to withdraw Brazil from the trade bloc Mercosur — which also includes Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay — the Paris climate agreement. Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, has vowed to clean the government of all public officials with socialist ideas, referring to the members of the Workers’ Party of former Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff. For his part, Maduro has militarised all of Venezuela’s institutions — including supermarkets. He has handed out automatic weapons to his militias, and he continues to support Cuba, Bolivia and Nicaragua with oil money, and has raised tensions once again with Colombia. Maduro was originally elected more or less democratically. But he is now one of a growing group of authoritarian rulers in Latin America who exercise power undemocratically.