Surely many dances involve ‘borrowing’ other moves from other performers? I read somewhere that if a dance has become so seeped into the collective conscience it can become a ‘social’ dance and as such cannot be claimed by an individual as ‘their’ dance, and therefore they cannot sue those who use it. Think of the Conga, or the wedding favourite in my hometown of Derry, the cringeworthy ‘Rock the Boat’. For those blissfully ignorant of aid dance, it involves adults, no doubt lubricated with their favourite tipple, sitting on the ground in the middle of the dance floor in a long line, legs akimbo with the other person in front of them. It’s truly frightening.