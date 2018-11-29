Australia may be home to some of the most venomous snakes, along with sharks and salt water crocodiles, but the one guilty of taking the most lives every year is the box jellyfish! On the subject of crocodiles, Barney says that one way of deterring them from attacking is to try to poke them in the eye with your finger. It’s a gamble I’m not willing to take. No way! If I see a crocodile, it’s going to be on my television screen and I’m going to be seated at least six feet away, just in case. But one of the nicest facts has to do with Australia’s coat of arms, which features a kangaroo and an emu. Apparently, these two were chosen because they cannot walk backwards and thus represent a forward-looking society.