Actually, if you look closely at the economics, they just don’t add up. We might spend $10 (Dh36.78) on ingredients to make 18 cupcakes that sell for $2 each. Thinking of this $26 as profit presumes that the hours spent shopping and baking and packing things up and taking them to school, and possibly selling and cleaning up afterward, don’t have value. Volunteering your time and energy to something important is laudable. But neither the ingredients nor the labour are “free”, and many parents can’t afford to give them away.